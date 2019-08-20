10,980 Shares in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Acquired by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after buying an additional 97,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 879,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 77,631 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 434,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,021. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

