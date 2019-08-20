$164.45 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $164.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the highest is $168.50 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $174.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $668.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.40 million to $670.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $689.87 million, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $691.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 203,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,580. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 226,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,092,503.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,591,635 shares in the company, valued at $62,675,817.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 876,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,074,554. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP now owns 435,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 340,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

