$2.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings per share of $2.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Constellation Brands news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $202.48. 1,143,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.91. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

