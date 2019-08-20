$217.94 Million in Sales Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $217.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.50 million and the highest is $223.80 million. Funko posted sales of $176.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $843.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.50 million to $849.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $945.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.40 million to $976.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. Funko’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In related news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $154,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 476,418 shares of company stock worth $9,723,183 and sold 1,684,516 shares worth $40,222,458. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 58,400.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. 3,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. Funko has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

