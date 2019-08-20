22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Thomas L. James sold 48,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.