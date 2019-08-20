$250.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Aug 20th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $250.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $254.80 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $244.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $997.30 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 211.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter worth about $7,934,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 140.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 58.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 653,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

