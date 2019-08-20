$28.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce sales of $28.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.61 billion. Kroger posted sales of $27.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $122.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.39 billion to $123.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $126.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.44 billion to $128.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 205,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,530. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $281,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,077,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 170.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after buying an additional 2,173,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,038,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,075,000 after buying an additional 1,726,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after buying an additional 1,639,961 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,586,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,238,000 after buying an additional 1,620,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

