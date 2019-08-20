3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,105,000 after purchasing an additional 312,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 493,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,698. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

