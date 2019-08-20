4,267 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.84. 25,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,714. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

