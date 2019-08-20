$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,009,000 after purchasing an additional 563,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184,634 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.58. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,081. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

