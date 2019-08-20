$523.29 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $523.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $554.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,925. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,442,000 after buying an additional 1,099,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 373.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 831,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 789,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 975.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 557,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,768,000 after buying an additional 505,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CDK traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 985,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,864. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.