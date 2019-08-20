$54.02 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce sales of $54.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.08 million to $66.37 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $40.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $176.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $189.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $322.65 million, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $344.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 213,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.