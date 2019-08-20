$72.32 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post $72.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.02 million to $72.50 million. Workiva reported sales of $60.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $290.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.51 million to $291.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $338.19 million, with estimates ranging from $332.54 million to $342.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $32,343,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner acquired 500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 15,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. Workiva has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

