$755.24 Million in Sales Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report $755.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $753.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.10 million. Qorvo posted sales of $884.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $70.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,228,596.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,002 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,792.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,662. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.