$8.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $8.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $35.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.09 billion to $37.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.80 billion to $40.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,963. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

