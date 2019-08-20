85,988 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd bought 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,107 shares of company stock worth $294,452 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

