9,999 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,422,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,954,000 after buying an additional 263,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 21,041,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,575,056. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Sunday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 152,667 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $4,805,957.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,501,474 shares in the company, valued at $47,266,401.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.