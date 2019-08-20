AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,564 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of AbbVie worth $146,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

