Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinPlace, YoBit and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $97,255.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.65 or 0.04729130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000877 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinPlace, DDEX, BitForex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Hotbit, ZBG, Kyber Network, YoBit, HitBTC, Indodax and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

