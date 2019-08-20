Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $666.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

