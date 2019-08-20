Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading 10% Higher

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22, 1,203,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,100,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

