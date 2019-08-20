Aeternity Trading 9% Lower This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDAX, Radar Relay and Zebpay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001637 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 325,380,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,559,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Zebpay, IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX, Kyber Network, BigONE, LATOKEN, Binance, HADAX, Liqui, Koinex, Bithumb, Tokenomy, BitMart, FCoin, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OKEx, Crex24 and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

