Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Chairman Sells $222,624.69 in Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $222,624.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,542,642.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 411,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,541,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 3,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,979,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 522,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,210,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after buying an additional 426,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

