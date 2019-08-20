Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 1.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 3,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Air Lease by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,210,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,051 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 13,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 351,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,320,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $9,812,146.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,392,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $4,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,120,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 887,780 shares of company stock worth $34,186,646. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,883. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

