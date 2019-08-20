AirWire (WIRE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

AirWire (CURRENCY:WIRE) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One AirWire coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, AirWire has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. AirWire has a total market capitalization of $114,737.00 and $5,333.00 worth of AirWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AirWire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AirWire Coin Profile

AirWire’s total supply is 195,972,982 coins and its circulating supply is 120,058,126 coins. AirWire’s official Twitter account is @AirWireOfficial. AirWire’s official website is airwire.io.

Buying and Selling AirWire

AirWire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.