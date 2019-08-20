AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.29. AK Steel shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 8,162,199 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $708.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

