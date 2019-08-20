Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.04. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,259. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.