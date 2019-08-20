Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.26. 438,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,564,710. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $444.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.96.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

