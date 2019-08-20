ALIS Reaches One Day Volume of $122.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One ALIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $122.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00263888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.01318233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

