Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $19,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 13.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 111.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,603,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,790,000.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,470.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Wetherbee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,830.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 9,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.72.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

