ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

ALE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.45. 6,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $88.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $338,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $510,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.