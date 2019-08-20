Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $132.30

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $132.30 and last traded at $132.30, with a volume of 3715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Emory University boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 11,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

