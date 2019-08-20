Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Up 1.3%

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, 3,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 58,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a market cap of $157.86 million and a P/E ratio of -18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (TSE:AII)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.