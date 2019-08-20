Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.51

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $14.66. Altapacific Bancor shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Altapacific Bancor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Altapacific Bancor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABNK)

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

