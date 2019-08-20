Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Down 6.2%

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.58, approximately 832,751 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 674,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Altus Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,500.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,543 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 63.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,256,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,500 shares during the period. Richmond Hill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 20.8% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 750,525 shares during the period.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.