Alumina (ASX:AWC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.14. Alumina shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 21,215,186 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Alumina (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

