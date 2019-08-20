American Superconductor (AMSC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

8/1/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

7/2/2019 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 415,286 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

