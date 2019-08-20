America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,229. The company has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,501,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $129,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,078,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

