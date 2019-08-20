Analog Devices (ADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $1.15-1.29 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.15-1.29 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $982,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Nomura started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

