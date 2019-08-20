Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.01 Million

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to announce $375.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $380.01 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $366.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 274,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,709. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

