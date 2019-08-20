Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.53. 298,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

