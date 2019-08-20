Analysts Anticipate Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Encana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Encana reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Encana from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Encana in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Encana in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

ECA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 319,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,802,982. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. Encana has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,707.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 145,800 shares of company stock valued at $713,300. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 100,023 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Encana in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 35.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encana in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

