Analysts Anticipate Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $117.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.84 million. Evertec reported sales of $112.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $480.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $481.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $506.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $510.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 252,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evertec has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 68.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 521,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,285,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

