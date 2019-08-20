Analysts Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($4.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($4.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 384,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 76,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $2,087,786.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,393,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,230,094 in the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 14,075,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,422,000 after acquiring an additional 989,231 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,315,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,247,000 after acquiring an additional 672,721 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 615,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.69.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

