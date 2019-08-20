Analysts Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,478 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $78.60. 208,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.04. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

