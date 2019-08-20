Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 29.0% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 75.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,827. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.