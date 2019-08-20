Analysts Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $481.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.