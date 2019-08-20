Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the highest is $3.54. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $252.71. 818,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.30. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $257.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

