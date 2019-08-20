Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the highest is $3.54. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $252.71. 818,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.30. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $257.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.