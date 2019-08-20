Analysts Expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce $105.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.60 million. Neogen posted sales of $99.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $438.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.10 million to $441.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $469.00 million, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $474.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,173,685.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,512,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,198 shares of company stock worth $9,272,789. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Neogen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neogen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Neogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,010,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.79. 161,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $97.38.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

