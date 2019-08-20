AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.74

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 1648639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 859,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $32,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 179.0% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 96,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 351.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after buying an additional 3,189,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

